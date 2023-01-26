BREAKING: Popular Spanish socialist Rodolfo Ares dies suddenly aged 68

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 January 2023 • 9:37

TRAGIC news on Thursday, January 26 after it was reported that Spanish socialist Rodolfo Ares has died suddenly aged 68.

According to Spanish media reports, historic Spanish socialist Rodolfo Ares died suddenly in the early hours of January 26 following a sudden illness.

The Basque Socialists official Twitter account broke the news, writing: “We want to announce the death of our colleague Rodolfo Ares and send a big hug to his family. immense pain.”

Queremos comunicar el fallecimiento de nuestro compañero Rodolfo Ares y enviar un abrazo muy fuerte a su familia. Inmenso dolor. 🌹 — Socialistas Vascos – Euskal Sozialistak / ❤️ (@socialistavasco) January 26, 2023

Ares, born in a small town in Ourense, was the former Basque Interior Minister between 2009 and 2012.

He also held a seat in the Basque Parliament from 1994 to 2016 – except for his time as a councillor – and was the party’s spokesman in the Chamber between 2000 and 2005.

Although he had been out of politics for years, he remained a popular figure.

Tributes flooded social media following the news of Ares’ sudden death.

Javier Garcia Ibanez said: “Rodolfo Ares, Basque Socialist, fighter for freedom and committed like no one else to peace, has passed away. A hug to his family and to all Basque socialism. We will miss you so much.”

Ha fallecido Rodolfo Ares, Socialista Vasco, luchador por la libertad y comprometido como nadie con la paz. Un abrazo a su familia y a todo el socialismo Vasco. Te echaremos mucho de menos 🌹 pic.twitter.com/vArGaCEkHg — Javier García Ibáñez 👞 (@javidearnedo) January 26, 2023

“A good man leaves us,” Victor Camino wrote.

“His fight against terrorism makes us freer today.”

Nos deja un hombre bueno.

Su lucha contra el terrorismo hace que hoy seamos más libres. DEP. https://t.co/Lqd8OcE5R8 — Víctor Camino (@VictorCaminoVlc) January 26, 2023

While Gema Lopez Somoxa wrote: “A great loss. A huge pain. I fight for coexistence and freedom.”

Una gran pérdida. Un enorme dolor. Lucho por la convivencia y por la libertad 🌹 https://t.co/sStwiICEtX — Gema López Somoza (@GemaL_Somoza) January 26, 2023

“I share your pain and will always remember you. A big hug to family, friends and colleagues,” wrote Miquel Iceta Llorens.

Comparto vuestro dolor y le recordaré siempre. Un fuerte abrazo a la familia, amigos y compañeros https://t.co/45a7EYElut — Miquel Iceta Llorens /❤️ (@miqueliceta) January 26, 2023

Spanish politician, Salvador Illa, who served as Minister of Health of Spain from 2020 to 2021 said: “Dismayed by the death of Rodolfo Ares, a history of Basque socialism whom we will always remember for his tireless fight for coexistence and freedom. My deepest condolences to his family and to all the colleagues of @socialistavasco.”

Consternado por el fallecimiento de Rodolfo Ares, un histórico del socialismo vasco a quien siempre recordaremos por su lucha incansable por la convivencia y la libertad. Mi más sentido pésame a sus familiares y a todos los compañeros y compañeras de @socialistavasco. DEP https://t.co/RYwZ6KuH3D — Salvador Illa Roca/❤️ (@salvadorilla) January 26, 2023

