BREAKING: Popular Spanish socialist Rodolfo Ares dies suddenly aged 68

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 January 2023 • 9:37

TRAGIC news on Thursday, January 26 after it was reported that Spanish socialist Rodolfo Ares has died suddenly aged 68.

According to Spanish media reports, historic Spanish socialist Rodolfo Ares died suddenly in the early hours of January 26 following a sudden illness.

The Basque Socialists official Twitter account broke the news, writing: “We want to announce the death of our colleague Rodolfo Ares and send a big hug to his family. immense pain.”

Ares, born in a small town in Ourense, was the former Basque Interior Minister between 2009 and 2012.

He also held a seat in the Basque Parliament from 1994 to 2016 – except for his time as a councillor – and was the party’s spokesman in the Chamber between 2000 and 2005.

Although he had been out of politics for years, he remained a popular figure.

Tributes flooded social media following the news of Ares’ sudden death.

Javier Garcia Ibanez said: “Rodolfo Ares, Basque Socialist, fighter for freedom and committed like no one else to peace, has passed away. A hug to his family and to all Basque socialism. We will miss you so much.”

“A good man leaves us,” Victor Camino wrote.

“His fight against terrorism makes us freer today.”

While Gema Lopez Somoxa wrote: “A great loss. A huge pain. I fight for coexistence and freedom.”

“I share your pain and will always remember you. A big hug to family, friends and colleagues,” wrote Miquel Iceta Llorens.

Spanish politician, Salvador Illa, who served as Minister of Health of Spain from 2020 to 2021 said: “Dismayed by the death of Rodolfo Ares, a history of Basque socialism whom we will always remember for his tireless fight for coexistence and freedom. My deepest condolences to his family and to all the colleagues of @socialistavasco.”

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

