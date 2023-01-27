By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 11:15

Hollywood star snaps up popular British TV presenter to front new DIY series on Channel 4. Image: bonder.olka/Shutterstock.com

A COMPANY founded by a top Hollywood actress has snapped up a popular British TV presenter to host a new DIY series on Channel 4, as reported on Friday, January 27.

British TV presenter and best-selling author Stacey Solomon will be hosting a new DIY series on Channel 4, which is the first UK commission of Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, which was founded by Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon.

The show is set to be called Bricking It.

“It is Stacey to the rescue as she steps in where the bad builders have left off, showing homeowners how simple, satisfying, and cost effective it can be to pick up a power tool and do the work themselves,” a press release from Channel 4 read.

“From brick laying to basic plumbing, roof-tiling to mastering hacksaws, the show will see Stacey get her hands dirty helping homeowners who want to transform their home all by themselves.”

It added: “The series will follow big builds and smaller passion projects with Stacey sharing her money-saving skills and offering design inspiration, as well as challenging herself to master new DIY techniques.”

Reese Witherspoon will work as the executive producer on the series.

Hello Sunshine’s UK-based unscripted division opened last year and is headed by Executive Vice President, Sarah Lazenby.

She said of the commission: “Anyone who follows Stacey online knows that when it comes to making DIY demos joyous, she has it nailed. Her genuine passion is both impressive and infectious, and we’re delighted to be partnering with her and Channel 4 to bring that invaluable knowledge to the nation at a time when we could all do with more skills that save money.”

Stacey Solomon said of Bricking It: “From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can. I still find it so satisfying to build or repair around the house and it saves loads of money.

“I am beyond excited to work with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on their first-ever UK project.”

She added: “They are all about empowering women, and what could be more empowering than a power tool?! It’s a dream come true to share my DIY hacks with everyone at home.”

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine “puts women at the centre of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers.”

“Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms – from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward.”

