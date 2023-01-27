Moscow’s Patriarch Kirill accuses Ukrainain snipers of aiming for priests first on the battlefield

By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 0:26
Image of a camouflaged sniper.
Credit: Pexels - Kony Xyzx
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and All Russia, claimed today Thursday, January 26, that Ukrainian snipers first of all aim at priests on the battlefield. Military chaplains are in the hottest points of confrontation, he noted.
The patriarch of Moscow called for the same social guarantees that are handed to members of the NWO to be extended to priests and their families.
“It seems overdue to fix in the legislation a provision on providing the clergy who take care of the soldiers in the combat zone, as well as their family members, with the same social guarantees and benefits that are provided to the military personnel involved in the conduct of the SVO”, said the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.
He called the priests the most desirable enemy target in the war zone in Ukraine. “The priests do not hide where the carts are, they, along with their flock, are very often on the very front line. But they are not protected by anything. Snipers, first of all, aim at the priests”, Patriarch Kirill claimed.
The Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church drew attention to the fact that priests are called to help the belligerents – not with weapons, but spiritually. “The priest with the cross goes forward when the belligerents rise to the attack”, he pointed out, as reported by dailystorm.ru.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.