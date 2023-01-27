By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 0:26

Image of a camouflaged sniper. Credit: Pexels - Kony Xyzx

Ukrainian snipers have been accused by Moscow’s Patriarch Kirill of aiming at priests first on the battlefield.

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and All Russia, claimed today Thursday, January 26, that Ukrainian snipers first of all aim at priests on the battlefield. Military chaplains are in the hottest points of confrontation, he noted.

The patriarch of Moscow called for the same social guarantees that are handed to members of the NWO to be extended to priests and their families.

“It seems overdue to fix in the legislation a provision on providing the clergy who take care of the soldiers in the combat zone, as well as their family members, with the same social guarantees and benefits that are provided to the military personnel involved in the conduct of the SVO”, said the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

He called the priests the most desirable enemy target in the war zone in Ukraine. “The priests do not hide where the carts are, they, along with their flock, are very often on the very front line. But they are not protected by anything. Snipers, first of all, aim at the priests”, Patriarch Kirill claimed.

The Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church drew attention to the fact that priests are called to help the belligerents – not with weapons, but spiritually. “The priest with the cross goes forward when the belligerents rise to the attack”, he pointed out, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

