Two men found dead from gunshot wounds on farm in Malaga municipality of Velez-Malaga

By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 19:03
Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle.
Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.
Two men of Spanish nationality were found dead from gunshot wounds today, Friday, January 27, in the Malaga municipality of Velez-Malaga. As confirmed to EFE by sources close to the investigation, the incident occurred at around 10:30am.
An investigation has been launched by the National Police to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two males aged 52 and 47. Their bodies were reportedly discovered on a farm located on the Benamocarra highway.
A private individual raised the alarm when they called the 112 Emergencias Andalucia switchboard to inform the operator of a man’s body found in the La Palma seedbed.
112 immediately deployed the health services and patrols from the National Police to the location. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of the 52-year-old with a shotgun lying next to his body. The body of the other man was found in a nearby ditch, according to malagahoy.es.
The first hypothesis offered by the police is that one of the deceased could have shot the other due to a history of previous quarrels between them, according to information given to them by a source. The second man then possibly committed suicide.
