BREAKING: Iberia airlines check ins halted as system crashes

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 January 2023 • 9:36

Iberia has taken to social media to report that its systems had crashed on Saturday, January  28 disrupting the ability of staff at a number of airports to check in passengers.

The company said: “The entire Iberia team is working to solve it.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience that the situation is causing them.”

Iberia, a IAG subsidiary, has been hit by numerous IT failures in recent months along with sister company British Airways. Some of those disruptions have been due to IT upgrades although it is not known what has caused the problem this time.

