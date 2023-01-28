BREAKING: Iberia airlines check ins halted as system crashes

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 January 2023 • 9:36
The company said: “The entire Iberia team is working to solve it.
“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience that the situation is causing them.”
Debido a una caída de nuestros sistemas, se ha detenido el servicio de facturación y embarque en varios aeropuertos. Todo el equipo de Iberia trabaja para solucionarlo. Pedimos disculpas a nuestros clientes por los inconvenientes que la situación les está ocasionando. Gracias!
— Iberia (@Iberia) January 28, 2023
Debido a una caída de nuestros sistemas, se ha detenido el servicio de facturación y embarque en varios aeropuertos. Todo el equipo de Iberia trabaja para solucionarlo. Pedimos disculpas a nuestros clientes por los inconvenientes que la situación les está ocasionando. Gracias!
— Iberia (@Iberia) January 28, 2023
Iberia, a IAG subsidiary, has been hit by numerous IT failures in recent months along with sister company British Airways. Some of those disruptions have been due to IT upgrades although it is not known what has caused the problem this time.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.