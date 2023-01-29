By Chris King • 29 January 2023 • 0:15

Legendary New York punk band frontman passes away aged 73

Tom Verlaine, the legendary frontman of New York punk band Television passed away today, Saturday, January 28. His death aged 73 was announced by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of another legend from the late 1970s New York punk scene, Patti Smith.

She wrote on Instagram, accompanied by an image of her with the late artist: “Dearest Tom. The love is immense and forever. My heart is too intensely full to share everything now, and finding the words is too deep of a struggle. The feeling inside is so heavy, though your spirit is light and lifted, it is everywhere, completely and truly free”.

She continued: “I love you always and forever, and will always remember and hold close the touch of your hand – hands of a beautiful creator and of a love more warm, tender, delicate, and true that one can ever dream. There has never been another like you and there never will be”.

“What a blessing and gift I was given to share my time on earth with you. I will be grateful to the end of my life, and we will see you again beyond that, meeting you there wherever you’ve gone. Thank you for leading the way”, Smith concluded.

For his 69th birthday, Smith posted a tribute to the star on her Instagram that read: “There is none like Tom, synthesizing Coltranesque improvisation, surf music and Sufi-like mysticism, to form his unique style, highlighted by a masterful use of the tremolo bar on his Fender Jazz. Master”.

Although the band never achieved any huge commercial success, their music and lyrics in particular saw Television reach iconic status among music aficionados.

Verlaine was one of the most important musicians of that impressive generation of bands and soloists that lit up the New York scene at the end of the 70s. These included Patti Smith, Suicide, The Ramones, Blondie, and Richard Hell and the Voidoids.

As well as his work with the band, between 1979 and 1992 Verlaine released a total of eight solo albums. Along with Richard Lloyd, they were the two guitarists for Television.

His passing was also confirmed by Brooke Delarco, a personal friend of Verlaine. Delarco was the sound engineer and producer of ‘Ork Records, which produced the 2015 album titled ‘New York, New York’. This was a compilation of songs from New York’s famous guitar bands from the 1970s and some that followed them in the Big Apple. No further information about Verlaine’s death has been released at this time. He had not recorded for more than a decade, although in 2021 an album appeared with a 1987 concert recorded in Turin.