By Imran Khan • 29 January 2023 • 10:37

BREAKING NEWS: UK PM fires Conservative Party chairman Zahawi. Photo by ITS Shutterstock.com

Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi fired by UK prime minister Sunak after details emerge about a breach of ministerial code

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday, January 29 fired the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from his government.

According to local reports, this decision was taken by Sunak following an independent investigation that was done in the tax affairs of Zahawi was conducted, revealing “a serious breach of ministerial code”.

In a letter sent to Zahawi by the UK PM, Sunak said, “Following the completion of the Independent Adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code”.

It added, “As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government”.

Nadhim Zahawi is an Iraqi-born British politician who served as Chairman of the Conservative Party and Minister without Portfolio from 2022 to 2023.

He has been Member of Parliament (MP) for Stratford-on-Avon since 2010 and has served in various ministerial positions under prime ministers Theresa May, Boris Johnson, and Liz Truss from 2018 to 2022.

