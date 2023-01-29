UPDATE: LNER offers free travel for holders of Flybe tickets

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 January 2023 • 21:25

21:22 (January 29) – The London North Eastern Railway has said that anyone in possession of a Flybe ticket for a cancelled flight, will be provided with free travel.

On 28 January and 29 January, @flybe customers who have had their flights cancelled, can travel on any LNER service to their destination for free, by presenting their cancelled airline ticket. For further info, visit: https://t.co/D1cNlzl7o8 pic.twitter.com/hm00Jub1nB — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) January 28, 2023

14:42 (January 28) – Easyjet has responded to the collapse of Flybe by offering customers holding tickets from the failed airline a replacement flight for a low flat fee.

Easyjet wrote to all its customers saying: “Everyone at easyJet is sorry to see the news about Flybe and understand the anxiety that their customers will be facing now.

“EasyJet is working to help affected passengers by offering a dedicated rescue fee for customers up until 5 February. A fare of £49 for domestic routes and £79 for international routes including a 15kg hold bag will be available on presentation their original Flybe booking reference.

“EasyJet his also inviting any Flybe cabin crew and staff to apply for roles with easyJet on our careers website.

“Any affected passengers should contact easyJet’s customer service + 44 (0) 330 5515151.”

More announcements and offers are expected other from airlines, as is information on refunds that customers may be entitled to once the administrators are in post. Flybe customers should watch out for communications from the company over the next few days.

07:18 (January 28) – The British airline based in Birmingham announced via Twitter that it had collapsed and that all scheduled flights had been cancelled.

The tweet on Saturday, January 28 said that administrators had been appointed adding that: “We are sad to announce that Flybe has been placed into administration.

“David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators.

“Regretfully, Flybe has now ceased trading.

“All Flybe flights from and to the UK are cancelled and will not be rescheduled.”

On 28 Jan 23 David Pike & Mike Pink were appointed Joint Administrators of Flybe Limited. Flybe has now ceased trading. All Flybe flights from & to the UK are cancelled & will not be rescheduled. Further information can be found @ https://t.co/VbCQW2SmGn & https://t.co/bcNJz3Cthq pic.twitter.com/DhLb8UhwXk — Flybe ✈ (@flybe) January 28, 2023

Flybe had been placed into administration in March 2020 as a result of the collapse in the travel market caused by the pandemic. But it resumed trading in April following the acquisition of its business and assets by Thyme Opco.

The US hedge fund linked company was then renamed Flybe. Prior to its collapse Flybe was the largest airline outside of London that travelled within UK borders operating over 500 flights per week across 23 routes.

At its peak it serviced Belfast City, Birmingham, East Midlands, Glasgow, Heathrow and Leeds Bradford.

Paul Smith, the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s Consumer Director said: “It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers.

“We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled. For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website or our Twitter feed for more information.”

Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to airports across the United Kingdom and to Amsterdam and Geneva, has entered Administration. ▶️https://t.co/yeBMe3Nlek More information to follow. #Flybe #Aviation https://t.co/Fl4TFnUOv7 — UK Civil Aviation Authority (@UK_CAA) January 28, 2023

It is not known why British airline Flybe collapsed and what impact the cancellation of all its flights will have on the travel market, with the announcements from the administrators expected sometime next week.

