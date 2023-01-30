Blazing Bandidos race into new athletics season with two trophies for the club at a regional running race

By Betty Henderson • 30 January 2023 • 15:11

Two Los Bandidos runners picked up trophies at the XII Carrera Popular Espartanos del Alquián race. Photo credit: Los Bandidos (via email)

LOS Bandidos Athletics Club got off to a running start for the new athletics season with two trophies and plenty of excellent times at the XII Carrera Popular Espartanos del Alquián race on Sunday, January 22.

Running fanatics braved biting coastal winds on the day, with Los Bandidos entering each of the three race disciplines, one mile, five kilometres and ten kilometres. The races covered challenging mountainous terrain on trails and sand tracks.

Despite many of the club’s runners calling last year’s event the hardest race they had ever done, many were back for seconds, with the club entering a total of 14 runners on the day.

Gail Colville and Akvile Lisauskaite both picked up trophies in the ten kilometre race, with five other finishers all posting great times under one hour. In the five kilometre race, top finisher for the club, Jan Murton came in 36th place in a field of 141 runners.

The group was set up in 2018 to run in the Mojácar area and welcomes running lovers of all ages, nationalities, backgrounds, whether residents or visitors. Their Facebook page is:https://www.facebook.com/groups/490933409244200