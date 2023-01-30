Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, confirms new bus routes in the City

In addition, the network has been extended to PAU5 and line 7 has been split to improve service to the industrial areas of Pla de la Vallonga and Las Atalayas.

These are some of the main new features which have been implemented from Wednesday, February 1, together with an improvement in frequency on all routes and a 50 per cent discount on all transport passes.

Luis Barcala explained that “Alicante is launching its new public transport model based on intelligent, more sustainable and efficient mobility. All routes now enter fully into the era of digitalisation, providing citizens with access to information on the lines in real time and recharging vouchers via mobile phone, as well as promoting sustainability by renewing more than half of the fleet with hybrid and electric vehicles before the end of 2023”.