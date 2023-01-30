Movie mania in Almería with new Cineclub programme offering nine film screenings in original language

By Betty Henderson • 30 January 2023 • 12:49

The film club launched last week with a screening of British film, Aftersun at Teatro Apolo in the city centre. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almería

ALMERÍA prepares for a bumper programme of international film screenings with the return of a popular cinema club. Cineclub Almería premiered for the winter season with the British film, Aftersun, on Friday, January 27.

This season is running until Friday, March 31, with the club screening a different film at the Teatro Apolo in Almería city centre every Friday. The club have curated a wide variety of international films, many from independent filmmakers which are set to delight audiences.

The complete programme is as follows:

Thursday, February 2 – Un año, una noche, Spanish.

Thursday, February 9 – Tori et Lokita, French (Belgian).

Thursday, February 16 – EO, Polish.

Friday, February 24 – Compartment nº6, Finnish

Thursday, March 2 – Mantícora, Spanish.

Thursday, March 9 – Broker. South Korean.

Thursday, March 16 – The Banshees of Inisherin, English (to be confirmed)

Thursday, March 23 – Decision To Leave, South Korean.

Friday, March 31 – As Bestas. Spain.

Tickets for each film screening cost €4.50 and can be purchased from the cinema’s box office or online at: https://almeriaculturaentradas.es/. Most of the films offer two screenings at 6:30pm and 8:30pm.