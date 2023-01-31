Arsenal’s world record offer rejected by Manchester United

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 January 2023 • 8:27

Alessia Russo - Image Manchester United Podcast

Manchester United have rejected Arsenal’s world record bid for England striker Alessia Russo just 24 hours before the deadline.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday, January 31 that the fee of £400,000 would make her the most expensive player in women’s football, more than the previous record paid by Barcelona for England midfielder Keira Walsh in 2022.

The offer comes as Arsenal search for a replacement striker with their top two attackers, Beth Mead and Bivianne Miedema both suffering injuries towards the end of 2022.

The 23-year-old Russo is out of contract with Manchester United this summer and is a highly sought-after player, with a number of European clubs said to be keen to sign her.

Once free she will be able to negotiate more freely and possibly for more money with Lyon, Chelsea and Arsenal all keen to submit bids.

Manchester United who top the league are said to be keen to maintain momentum and are unwilling to lose their star player.

They are said to be in contract negotiations however there has been little progress in months of discussion. Securing the title and Champion’s League qualification could help their case.

Russo moved to Manchester United from North Carolina Tar Heels and has since starred for the Lionesses scoring 10 times in 17 matches. She was also nominated for Fifa’s Puskas Goal of the Year award.

The deadline for domestic transfers is 5pm on Tuesday, with the window closing for international deals at midnight on Tuesday night.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.