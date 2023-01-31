Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquía region

By Betty Henderson • 31 January 2023 • 13:31

Volunteers from APAA Nerja count coins collected in donation boxes this week. Photo credit: APAA Nerja (via Facebook)

Conversation club

A group of international people have set up a conversation club in Torre del Mar to meet new friends and socialise. The group meets every Friday at 1pm at the Bodega La Barranca bar, and is keen to welcome new members.

Artisan market

Trapiche Market has returned for 2023 with new stall owners. The artisan market sells a range of handicrafts and gourmet local food created by small businesses. The market is held in Vélez-Málaga every Tuesday from 9:30am until 1:30pm.

Coin counting

Volunteers from APAA animal rescue organisation undertook the mammoth task of counting all of the donations collected in their charity pots in Nerja and Frigiliana, to find a total of €1,150. The money will fund their life-saving animal rescue work.

Rural robber

Police in Nerja have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of committing several robberies of rural properties in the region. Police believe the man staked out empty homes before robbing belongings, cash and machinery which he tried to sell on.

Transport triumph

The Partido Popular in Vélez-Málaga are pledging to build a 185,000 square metre logistics centre in the region. The centre would have more than 500 parking spaces and a recreation area for drivers to take a break and relax.

Motorbike maintenance

The mobile ITV motorbike unit returns to Nerja on three dates in February to get motorbike owners roadworthy and certified to drive. Motorists can sign up online at: www.itvcita.com for the sessions on February 15, 22 and 23.