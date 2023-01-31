UPDATE: Dog walker mauled to death by eight dogs in UK ‘died of bites to neck’

By Imran Khan • 31 January 2023 • 12:28

UPDATE: A dog walker who died in the UK after being mauled by eight animals in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, died of “multiple penetrating bites to the neck”, according to an inquest.

Authorities in the UK say that a woman named Natasha Johnston died after she was attacked by dogs in Gravelly Hill, Caterham

A 28-year-old woman has died after she was attacked and killed by dogs after she was walking them in Caterham, UK.

According to police reports, eight dogs, including one who was featured on a BBC show, were held after the tragic incident took place.

Authorities also released the name of the victim stating the woman who died was called Natasha Johnston.

As per local eyewitness accounts, cited by the Metro, Johnston was reported to have been approached by a person riding on a horse but she warned her to turn back.

The 60-year-old witness also claimed that Johnston was being attacked by at least four medium-sized dogs.

After the incident was reported, paramedics rushed to the scene in Surrey but were able to save her life.

Following her death, a statement was issued by her family that said, “This is an extremely difficult time for us and as well as dealing with this sudden loss in our family, the significant level of media interest and the graphic nature of some of the reporting, has been a source of additional distress”.

Surrey police have also called the incident tragic and said, “The criminal investigation has now concluded and the information we have gathered will be passed to the Surrey Coroner to assist in the coronial process”.

The statement also said, ‘The dogs continue to be cared for at private kennels to ensure their welfare and their owners are being kept informed”, adding, “We appreciate this is a difficult and uncertain process for them as the forensic work continues”.

