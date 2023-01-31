Snow time to lose if you want to catch the ski season at the Sierra Nevada with a winter excursion

By Betty Henderson • 31 January 2023 • 14:35

It’s not too late to catch the snow at the Sierra Nevada national park, Almuñécar council are offering a coach trip on Sunday, February 29. Photo credit: wewi-creative / shutterstock.com

IF you have yet to take advantage of the snowy season in the Sierra Nevada, there is still time to do so! Almuñécar council is organising a trip to the national park in Granada on Sunday, February 26.

The Sierra Nevada is a mountainside ski resort located in Granada province. The town offers plenty of opportunities for snow sports as well as shopping opportunities and the chance to soak up the mountainside atmosphere.

After a sold-out trip to La Alpujarra in Granada last weekend on Sunday, January 29, tickets for next month’s trip are likely to sell quickly. The trips are popular with local residents who can enjoy smooth transport to unique destinations in the region and further afield.

Those interested in the trip can register at Almuñécar’s Casa de la Juventud. Tickets for the trip which includes return coach transport costs €5, the coach will leave Almuñécar at 7:30am and leave the Sierra Nevada at 4pm to return. Children on the trip must be accompanied by an adult.

Further information is also available by sending an email to: [email protected] or calling: 665261366.