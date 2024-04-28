By Kevin Fraser Park •
Donations exchanged for water park tickets
The Adimi association is collecting products for an animal charity and, in exchange, will give away tickets for AquaMijas.
The association Adimi, dedicated to the care of people with disabilities, has joined forces with the campaign launched by Mijas Town Hall ‘Mójate con Mijas’, (literally ‘Get wet with Mijas’).
The group is collecting products for animals and their care, such as bleach, floor cleaners, 30 and 100 litre rubbish bags, liquid detergent, rolls of kitchen paper, dog toys and licking mats, which will be given to the animal shelter ‘Suspiros de Cuatro Patas‘. In exchange for a donation, they will give away one ticket per person for the AquaMijas water park (while tickets last).
It is essential to be a resident of Mijas, to present your ID card and to be over 14 years old. Donations can be handed in at the Adimi centre, located at Calle Candilera de la Torre, number 5, from Monday to Thursday, from 10am to 1pm.
For more information please call 952 46 21 10, send an email to info@adimi.es or contact via Facebook and Instagram: @AdimiMijas.
