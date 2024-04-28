Vintage charity online

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 13:55

Shop online for charity Photo: Cudeca

It’s not widely known that the Cudeca Foundation runs an online charity shop selling vintage clothing. Charity shops are one of their main sources of funding and all profits go towards the care and support of patients and their families.

In the shops you can find a selection of vintage clothing, branded clothing, men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and accessories, everything is second hand, but in very good condition. Cudeca was founded by Joan Hunt in 1992 and currently provides care to more than 1,500 patients and their families free of charge each year.

The Cudeca Foundation’s main source of funding is through its online and physical charity shops so, by purchasing anything you will be helping them increase the support they can give.

Cudeca’s story starts with the death of the husband of Joan Hunt, founder of the Foundation. Unhappy with the initial care her husband received, Joan started raising money for the charity that became Cudeca.

She got together with her group of friends to entrust her with clothes they were not wearing and started selling them from a garage in Fuengirola lent by one of the neighbours. Seeing that the positive results, they rented premises in the Puebla Lucia urbanisation in Fuengirola, where Joan lived, and it became the Foundation’s first charity shop in 1992.

Now you can buy from anywhere in the world, the online shop can be reached via this link: https://joanbycudeca.org