Torrox is Axarquía’s fastest growing town verging on milestone 20,000 residents in 2022 data

By Betty Henderson • 31 January 2023 • 13:55

Torrox’s pleasant climate and abundant attractions are thought to be behind the most recent population increase. Photo credit: Alexe Marcel / shutterstock.com

TORROX was the only town in the Axarquía region to register a population growth rate above five per cent in 2022. The coastal town’s population is now just below 20,000.

Data released by the National Institute for Statistics on Sunday, January 1 was analysed by the town’s council and released in a report on Friday, January 27. Latest data revealed that the population has increased by a staggering 24 per cent in the last eight years.

Year-on-year data revealed that the town’s population grew from 18,937 residents on January 1, 2021 to 19,997 on January 1, 2022, an increase of 5.3 per cent.

The increase was on the verge of achieving town Mayor, Óscar Medina’s objective who wanted to reach 20,000 inhabitants as the town would then be eligible for funding increases. But Medina wasn’t too disheartened, explaining that by the next INE update the town would reach the milestone, with an estimated 21,238 residents by November 2022.

Most towns in the region increased their populations by just one per cent while Nerja recorded an increase of around two per cent.