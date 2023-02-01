Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces new minimum wage in Spain Close
Trending:

Could YOU be the winner of the unclaimed €66M EuroMillions winning ticket in Spain?

By Anna Ellis • 01 February 2023 • 13:51

Could you be the winner of the unclaimed Euromillions winning ticket? Image: GERARD BOTTINO / Shutterstock.com.

A phenomenal prize of €66M is sitting waiting for the lucky winner.

Nothing is known at the moment about the new millionaire who purchased the winning ticket in Malaga for the EuroMillions draw that took place on Tuesday, January 31.

The winning ticket was purchased from the lottery administration number 60 of the Malaga capital, located at Calle Martinez Maldonado, 70.

This winning sum is the second largest prize awarded in Malaga city, after the almost €78M won on the EuroMillions in July 2021 with a ticket purchased from the Rosaleda Shopping Centre.

Begona Jimenez, owner of the lottery administration shop where the ticket was purchased believes the winner of the massive jackpot will choose to remain incognito which is something she advises.

EuroMillions is a transnational lottery that requires seven correct numbers to win the jackpot. It was launched on February 7 in 2004 by France’s Francaise des Jeux, Spain’s Loterias y Apuestas del Estado and the United Kingdom’s Camelot.

The first draw was held on February 13, 2004, in Paris.

Initially, only the UK, France and Spain participated, with the Austrian, Belgian, Irish, Luxembourgish, Portuguese and Swiss lotteries joining for the 8 October 2004 draw.

Draws are held every Tuesday and Friday night at 20:45 CET in Paris. A standard EuroMillions ticket in Spain costs €2.50.

All prizes, including the jackpot, are tax-free (except in Switzerland, Spain and Portugal, since 2013) and are paid as a lump sum.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading