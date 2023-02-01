Pamela Anderson still hoping to meet Mr Right after six failed marriages

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 February 2023 • 21:34

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel that she is open to a seventh marriage.

Appearing on air to promote her new autobiography “Pamela, a love story” on Tuesday, January 31, the 55-year-old said that she still had hopes of meeting Mr Right.

Responding to the question of whether she would walk down the aisle again she responded rather coyly: “God, what a crazy question. I don’t know, I hope so.”

Asking her again she said: “I hope so. I don’t know.

“I still have a lot of life left.”

Her marriages started out with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, 60, in 1995. They have two Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.

Then she married Kid Rock in 2006 and divorced him in 2007. That marriage was followed by Rick Salomon who she first married in 2007. But that marriage was annulled in 2008. They then remarried for a second time in 2014 only to get divorced the following year.

Her shortest marriage followed, with her union with film producer Jon Peters lasting just 12 days. The marriage was never officially recognised as they didn’t file the paperwork.

Her most recent marriage was to bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in what friends refer to as a “pandemic romance.” That marriage lasted from 2020 to 2022.

Ever the blonde bombshell and looking good for her age, Pamela Anderson is still hoping to meet Mr Right and no doubt there will be no shortage of potential suitors.

