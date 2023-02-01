By Chris King • 01 February 2023 • 0:19

Image of new Tottenham player, Pedro Porro. Credit: [email protected]

Pedro Porro has completed his move from Sporting CP to English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

In the latest football transfer news, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed this evening, Tuesday, January 31, that they have completed the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting CP. The deal went through with just five minutes left in the transfer window.

✍️ We are pleased to announce the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting CP. Welcome to Spurs, @Pedroporro29_! 💙 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2023

AI really is taking over 👀 Transfer announcements will never be the same again… pic.twitter.com/jJzXI34iRz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2023

According to the Transfer News Live Twitter site: “Tottenham have FINALLY completed the transfer of Pedro Porro from Sporting CP. €5M loan fee + €42.5m obligation to buy + 15% of Marcus Edwards’ future transfer fee”.

The versatile 22-year-old Spanish international can operate as a right back or right winger. He will now see himself thrust into action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Antonio Conte’s side pushes for a top-four spot to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Porro joined the Portuguese outfit from Manchester City last summer in an £11m move. A clause was included in his contract that entitled the Etihad club to 30 per cent of the profit that the Portuguese club made from the full-back’s next move. As a result, City could end up pocketing around £10m this summer.

