91-year-old man charged with murder of 92-year-old wife in Weston-super-Mare, England

By Chris King • 02 February 2023 • 21:05
Avon and Somerset Police today, Thursday, January 2, charged a 91-year-old man with the murder of his 92-year-old wife.
A statement issued this afternoon by the force read: “A man has been charged after an investigation into the death of a woman in Weston-super-Mare. Anne Woodbridge, 92, was found deceased at a residential address on the morning of Monday 30 January”.
It continued: “John Woodbridge, of Ashcombe Road, has subsequently been charged with murder. The 91-year-old was due before Bristol Magistrates Court today (Thursday, February 2).

