Outrage as thousands of self-employed in Spain accidentally charged an extra €220 in autonomo

By Imran Khan • 02 February 2023 • 9:58

BREAKING NEWS: Thousands of new self-employed workers charged €220 during an error by social security in Spain.

Over 8,000 newly registered self-employed workers in Spain were charges €220 during an error made by social security

Thousands of self-employed workers recently registered in Spain have found an unwanted surprise this week as social security has mistakenly charged them some €220 more for the fee that they would have had to pay in January.

Sources from the ministry led by José Luis Escrivá, as per El Pais have now said that the amounts charged due to an error will be returned, adding that it has affected some 8,000 professionals out of a total 3.5 million in Spain.

The charges were made to the accounts of people who had registered between January 1 and January 9, and were supposed to pay a fixed rate of €80 euros per month.

The ministry has now assured that they are working on informing the people affected by this incident and plan on fixing the error. It has also said that all those affected will receive an email explaining what happened.

Tuesday, January 31, coincides with the collection of the Social Security fee from the accounts of self-employed workers.

The flat rate implies that for 12 months they pay a reduced fee of 80 euros per month.

All new self-employed persons who request it at the time of registering may benefit from it.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.