Good neighbours

By Nicole King • 02 February 2023 • 9:15

Image: CaptionL Marbella Now tonight at 11pm #MN383

Marbella is a popular tourist destination but it is so much more than that for those of us who live here. Watch Marbella Now to find out about what is happening in your neighbourhood, to learn more about your fellow citizens and to know more about events, local businesses and charities. If you’re living in or around Marbella, you need to watch this show.

If you’re thinking of moving here it’s also advisable to know exactly what you’re getting into, without having to make the same mistakes others have made before you.

This is an indispensable, light-hearted guide to Marbella and the Costa del Sol: local TV in English. Marbella Now features a broad range of guests who want to share their secret to success and get involved with like-minded people in the community. We get to discover interesting locations whilst also promoting the region´s culture, leisure options, culinary delights and nightlife.

A new show airs every Thursday at 11pm with a unique mix of nationalities from around the world joining me to give their perspectives, ideas and explain their skills. Hotels & resorts, representatives, associations, social organisations, local businesses giving us invaluable insights into how they work and play.

You can watch Marbella Now on RTV Marbella on your telly via TDT or online via streaming. Alternatively, you can watch on catch-up with links from my website. Please feel free to contact me to come on the show and with any feedback you may have. You can also follow the show on social media and YouTube. I hope you do.

Marbella Now serves as a unique connection between the Marbella Town Hall and the 140 plus nationalities in our community, so please join me to know who’s who and who does what.

Tonight – MN383:

Meet Bill Anderson, Town Council Representative in Mijas with insightful comments on what it means to be an international resident in Spain.

Rachel Garrod PhD – Respiratory Physiotherapist with advice on how to better breathe in our day to day. Our breath is vital for life so dedicating a few moments to be aware of how we’re doing it to improve flow should be a basic aspect of our lives.

Eva Lozano is my CIT Guest of the week, representing the chic boutique hotel and restaurant: BoHo Club Marbella. This is an exclusive enclave in our Golden Mile and well worth a visit.

Darren Hayward heads up Nockolds, a legal firm with over 200 years of history in the UK. Their expansion to the Costa del Sol is an exciting venture which they’re embracing whole-heartedly.

Isabella Magdala is a psychologist and sexologist, joining the show now twice a month to address everyday issues we feel we can’t discuss, but guess what? We can and we do.

I really appreciate you sharing my guests’ messages; our strength is in our unity and we can all live better lives simply by supporting and watching out for one another, by being good neighbours.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.