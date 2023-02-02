Thieves escape with seven gold sex toys worth €80,000 from a warehouse in Sevilla

By Chris King • 02 February 2023 • 20:31

Image of Dreamlove facilities in Sevilla. Credit: Google maps - Claudia Cintra

Seven gold and steel sex toys worth €80,000 were stolen from a warehouse in the Sevilla municipality of Carmona.

Criminals broke into the warehouse of Dreamlove – Spain’s largest distributor of sex toys – late on the evening of, Wednesday, January 1. They reportedly escaped with seven gold and steel vibrators valued at €80,000 from the facility located in the logistics park of the municipality of Carmona.

Specifically, the gold sex toys – which are lined with 24-carat gold – have a sale price that ranges between €16,000 and €17,000. The steel ones have a value of between €2,000 and €3,000. In addition to these products, the robbers stole €25,000 from the company’s safe.

The robbery occurred at 11:41pm on Wednesday. In a well-planned operation, before accessing the Dreamlove facilities through the main door, the robbers blocked the street with fences and cut the wiring of the lampposts to leave the street in the dark.

Security cameras recorded three individuals with their faces covered. It is possible that they had a fourth person in support either inside or in the vehicle used in the robbery. A vehicle was seen parked next to some trees in a rural area adjacent to the Logistics Park.

The modus-operandi used for the robbery is similar to that of two other robberies suffered by companies in the same business park two years ago, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Mario Romero Molina, who was processing the complaint this Thursday, explained that it is very difficult to sell the stolen erotic toys on the black market because they are very scarce and easily identifiable.

DreamLove has been operating in its 5,000m² building in the Carmona Logistics Park since August 1. With an investment of €3.5 million, these facilities, with robotised warehouses, increased its storage capacity, which enabled the company to increase its annual turnover to €18 million.

In the last five years, Dreamlove has been growing by 40 per cent every year, as the company distributes not only to Spain and Europe but also to the United States, South Africa, and Hong Kong, among other destinations.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.