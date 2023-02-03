Get ready to race again in Teulada-Moraira (Alicante) on April 1

By Linda Hall • 03 February 2023 • 15:05

DENIA EVENT: Celebrating start of 2023’s Circuit a Peu Marina Alta Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

THE 19th edition of Teulada-Moraira’s Cursa Popular race will take place on April 1.

This year’s Cursa Popular, which is integrated in the Circuit a Peu Marina Alta – a series of races run through 12 local municipalities in the area – coincides with the Circuit’s 25th anniversary.

The start of the Marina Alta circuit was officially announced at an event held in Denia at the headquarters of the Denia-based shipping line, Balearia. The event was presented by sports journalist Xavi Blasco and attended by local town halls as well as members of local town halls, athletics clubs and sports associations. Teulada-Moraira was represented by Sports councillor Luis Caballero, who was accompanied by Vicente Ivars his assistant from the same department.

The Cursa Popular, with categories for all ages, will be run over a 10-kilometre route through Teulada town centre and the adjoining Font de l’Horta rural zone.

“This race is part of our municipality’s sporting history,” Caballero said. “Thousands of people are looking forward to the April 1, planning to put on their trainers and enjoy the meeting.”

