Lee Harker goes a long way to help Akira animal shelter

By Linda Hall • 03 February 2023 • 11:09

SPONSORED WALK: Lee Harker has gone to great lengths for Akira Photo credit: Akira

AKIRA volunteer, Lee Harker is walking 240 kilometres between Moraira and Valencia City and back again to raise funds for the animal shelter.

He set out on his long walk to raise €10,000 for Akira’s new Training and Rehabilitation centre and has now reached €8,163.

Akira’s Sharon Taylor recently contacted the Euro Weekly News when Lee had reached the halfway mark

“This is an awe-inspiring journey and we’d be very grateful if you could give Lee some publicity to help him achieve his target,” she said.

Earlier, Lee explained that he had embarked on his sponsored walk to raise funds for the new centre because he loves dogs.

“Well, all animals, just dogs the most! It’s become a passion of mine to help as many as possible,” Lee said.

“I appreciate it’s an expensive time of the year for people especially with household bills going up, so even if you can’t donate, it would be massively appreciated if you could share my GoFundMe page to as many friends as possible.”

To support Lee, CLICK HERE for his GoFundMe page.

Akira explained that the shelter already benefits from generous donations and regular fund-raising events, which pay for the day-to-day costs of running the Shelter.

Akira’s Angels were created as a dedicated fund-raising source to extend the facilities for the dogs at the shelter. It has its own website, https://akira-angels.org where supporters can make regular or one-off donations while a range of products to buy will be available soon.

