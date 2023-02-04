WATCH: US jets shoot Chinese 'spy balloon' out of the sky over the Atlantic Close
Trending:

Keep skin happy by staying hydrated in the cold winter months

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 21:26

WINTER SKIN: Wind and the cold play havoc Photo credit: Linda Hall

AS the winter temperature drops, humidity falls and the skin, which needs hydration, grows dryer, more irritated and tighter.

As everyone is different, there is no one solution that works for all, but it makes sense to switch to a gentler facial cleansers, to heavier moisturisers and to exfoliate only very gently.

And don’t forget that hand creams and body butters are a comforting solution for elbows, ankles and knees that are prone to dryness and exposed to the elements.

 

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading