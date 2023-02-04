WHOA – Lidl is to drastically reduce its meat offerings

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 February 2023 • 10:20

Lidl shopping - Image Monticelo / Shutterstock.com

Lidl is reported to have said that it will drastically reduce its meat offerings in the coming years and that it will ramp up its “veggie” offerings.

Christoph Graf, Chief Buyer for Germany, told Lebensmittelzeitung at the end of “Green Week” on Saturday, February 4 that the need for climate protection was dictating the change.

Echoing the words of climate protesters he said that there is “no alternative” because there is no second planet.

He continued by saying that we must learn to eat in a way that takes into account the limits of the planet with the world only able to sustain 10 billion people if we reduce our meat consumption.

Asked whether he was concerned about what the change meant for the chain he said that he hoped it would improve Lidl´s image in the market, especially among younger people. He added that he did not think that there was a need for Lidl to educate consumers saying: “I think the younger generation is happy when we deal with the topic.”

Referring to the wider population he said it was about motivating people to eat products other than meat. As a result, Lidl would be holding more themed weeks to promote meatless products.

Timing is perhaps good for Lidl to announce the change with the cost of meat soaring and becoming less affordable for many.

Lidl is keen to differentiate itself from its competitors, which Graf said is not about increasing sales in the short term but rather about creating a distinguished brand that is highly regarded in the marketplace.

To help it achieve this aim, Lidl is publishing a sustainability report on which they will report annually. But existing customers should not be worried Graf said, because: “As a discount chain, price-sensitive customers traditionally make up the core of the clientele.”

Currently, Lidl, whose customers are predominantly carnivores, wants to drastically reduce its meat offerings. The question is whether it will help or hinder the company in its effort to retain and build market share.

