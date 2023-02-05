UNWTO has included three Spanish villages in the list of 32 Best Tourism Villages for 2022

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) list recognises villages which are excellent examples of rural tourism with accredited cultural and natural assets, that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products, and lifestyle.

Included destinations must have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects: economic, social and environmental.

The three villages in Spain included in the list: Alquezar in Aragon; Rupit in Catalonia; and Guadalupe in Extremadura, all meet the criteria.

Manuel Butler, the Director of the Spanish Tourist Office in the UK, confirmed: “We are delighted that the United Nations World Tourism Organization has placed Spain as the country with the most appearances in their list of Best Tourism Villages around the world.”

“We aim to promote community-led tourism across Spain and are thrilled at the international recognition of Spanish sustainable tourism in all aspects.”