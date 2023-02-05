By Chris King • 05 February 2023 • 4:23

China 'reserves the right to take further action' after US shoots down of 'spy balloon'

In response to the US shooting down the suspected ‘spy balloon’, China said that it ‘reserves the right to take further action’.

Sunday, February 5 at 4:30am

According to the New York Times, China said that shooting down their ‘civilian’ aircraft was an ‘excessive reaction’, and that it ‘retains the right to respond further’. Chinese government officials in Beijing insisted that the US action violated international norms.

Saturday, February 4 at 8:55pm

US fighter jets have shot the suspected Chinese ‘spy balloon’ out of the sky over the Atlantic. The incident was covered on a LIVE feed from Fox News. A cloud of smoke signalled the moment that the craft was hit, most probably by a missile from one of the aircraft.

CONFIRMED: US missile shoots Chinese spy balloon, military traffic blocked – balloon coming straight down now. At last updated had descended more than 20k feet. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4 at 8:35pm

As reported by Fox News Live, US President Joe Biden has reportedly given the official order to shoot down the suspected Chinese ‘spy balloon’. It is currently said to be approaching the Atlantic coast of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

It would appear that the US military is waiting for the craft to head out to sea before bringing it down. USAF jets have reportedly been spotted circling in the vicinity of the balloon.

According to the Pentagon, another Chinese balloon has been sighted travelling above South America.

Saturday, February 4 at 7:43pm

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed the airspace above North and South Carolina in what a spokesperson described as a move to support a ‘national security effort’ by the US Department of Defence. WATCH a LIVE feed from Fox News.

The FAA has paused departures from and arrivals to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach International (MYR) and Charleston International (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) February 4, 2023

Flights have been temporarily suspended from using several airports. Sites tracking the Chinese balloon online are reporting empty skies off the coast of South Carolina as a result of the order from the FAA.

This action comes amid online reports of US F-22 jets being deployed close to where the suspected Chinese spy balloon is travelling.

The USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) has been spotted headed south from Beaufort, NC. It apparently has a 30-ton crane on board which suggests it could be used for the recovery of the balloon if it is shot down.

BREAKING: FAA closes airspace in parts of North and South Carolina amid possible plan to shoot down Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic pic.twitter.com/d3XhRKvWDZ — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 4, 2023

FAA spokesperson says it shut down airports in NC/SC "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort" — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 4, 2023

FAA has closed the following airports amid expectations that the Chinese balloon will be shot down: Charleston International Airport

Wilmington International Airport

Myrtle Beach International Airport — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 4, 2023

The USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) is headed south from Beaufort, NC. May be used for balloon recovery efforts. Ship has a 30 ton crane on board. pic.twitter.com/nsCYQ1Tpqb — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4 at 6:53pm

A suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been hovering above the United States for several days was spotted today, Saturday, February 4, over the city of Charlotte in North Carolina. After the sighting, President Joe Biden announced that the US was “going to take care of” the situation. The craft has since been spotted flying above Charleston in South Carolina.

Without elaborating on what was planned, Biden’s comment was a direct reply to a reporter asking if the high-altitude surveillance balloon was going to be shot out of the sky.

On Friday 3, US military chiefs decided against shooting it down due to the risk posed by falling debris. There were reports earlier today of US officials suggesting they would wait for the balloon to head out over the Atlantic before shooting it down and recovering it.

Diplomatic tensions have risen between Washington and Beijing since the craft was first spotted over Montana. Its location at that time was not far from one of America’s three main nuclear missile silos.

China insists that the balloon has simply been blown off course and is just a meteorological surveillance and scientific research balloon.

Washington officials however believe it is a spy balloon and claim that a ‘clear violation’ of America’s sovereignty has been committed. The Pentagon insists that the device is manoeuvrable and is flying at a height of approximately 60,000ft.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already spoken with the Chinese diplomat Wang Yi about the incident. As a result, Blinken has cancelled his scheduled trip to China as the row continues. He was due to meet with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, as reported by news.sky.com.

Stepped outside, just in case. And sure enough – there’s the balloon. View from my back deck, near Columbia, South Carolina.🎈 pic.twitter.com/7SKSf4XFhy — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) February 4, 2023

