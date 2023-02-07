Big Eyes Coin has a 200% bonus code, while Shiba Inu and Dogecoin continues to boom

By EWN • 07 February 2023 • 11:00

Meme coins continue to initiate a profound excitement with new ideas while remaining special! Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are the two biggest meme coins, as well as being one of the biggest cryptocurrencies. Then enters Big Eyes Coin (BIG) with one of the biggest cryptocurrency pre-sales in recent history; earning a massive $23.5 million (at the time of writing). The three cryptocurrencies spark potential for the future of cryptocurrency.

Big Eyes’ Booming Code

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a proof-of-stake cryptocurrency. With its use of a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it reduces the mining process which also reduces carbon footprint. It correlates well with its support for ocean-based charities; 5% of assets are put in a charity wallet that goes to charity. It’s great to know that there’s a coin that’s sustainable and supportive of our ocean. Cats are finally getting the attention they deserve! Big Eyes Coin is fortunately cat-themed (no offence to dogs). The excitement continues to build and this is just the beginning.

Big Eyes Coin is rewarding its users with a 200% bonus on purchases made for the coin. Use the code ‘LAUHCNBIGEYES200’ to claim the bonus before it’s too late! You can buy your own Big Eyes Coin here.

Nowhere near the end for Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu (SHIB) may not be the first meme coin but it’s continuously pioneering. The ‘Dogecoin Killer’ was created by an anonymous person (or group) by the name of ‘Ryoshi’ in August 2020. The Ethereum-based cryptocurrency has since been a frenemy to Dogecoin (DOGE) but the light-hearted rivalry has brought in a community of crypto enthusiasts. Shiba Inu also shares its generosity like Big Eyes Coin (BIG); the coin aims to help Shiba Inu dogs by partnering with the Shiba Inu Rescue Association. This creates a great precedent to up and coming cryptocurrencies.

Shiba Inu hasn’t been in the market since the beginning but has evolved extensively, ranking #12 on CoinMarketCap. An investment could lead you to a great outcome, on top of its commitment to helping Shiba Inu dogs.

Don’t Fur-get about Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been in the market since 2013, originating as a joke for the crypto titans, Bitcoin (BTC). Its comic background garnered an appeal to millions of people who instantly invested. In its achievement of becoming the first and most successful meme coin, Dogecoin inspired other meme coins to be created such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The coin utilises its community by rewarding them. For example, if you were to post an appreciative tweet on Twitter, you can be tipped in Dogecoin.

Dogecoin continues to be a primary example of a successful cryptocurrency by prioritising its community. You can potentially benefit from investing while being part of a welcoming community.

Meme Coins are running the Crypto World

The three cryptocurrencies are innovative in the crypto world, primarily due to their unique ideas. Meme coins continue to prevail and grow a large community with Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) being prime examples. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aspires to do the same, as its pre-sales give a huge indication that it can!

For All Things Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido