Muscovite detained after attempting to steal body of Lenin from Red Square Mausoleum

By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 2:00

Image of Lenin's Mausoleum in Red Square, Moscow. Credit: Google maps - Влад «Фотограф» ГОСТ

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Moscow’s Red Square after attempting to steal the body of USSR founder Vladimir Lenin from the Mausoleum.

A 42-year-old Moscow resident was detained in Red Square late on the evening of Monday, February 6, for allegedly attempting to steal the body of Vladimir Lenin from the Mausoleum.

According to a law enforcement source of Moskovsky Komsomolets, the Muscovite approached the doors of the Mausoleum and tried to open them, but he was detained by law enforcement officers.

“The man behaved strangely, said something awkward, and later admitted that he wanted to steal Lenin’s body”, they reported.

When the detainee was subsequently taken to the police station, he allegedly once again said that he wanted to steal the body of the founder of the Soviet Union. Doctors were summoned to conduct medical health checks on the man explained the MK news outlet, after he failed to remember why he wanted to steal Lenin’s body.

He was finally diagnosed with an exacerbation of a psychiatric disease. It was discovered that the detainee worked as a furniture assembler. After divorcing his wife five years ago, the man became addicted to alcohol.

According to the newspaper, at around 11pm on February 5, he recalled drinking alcoholic drinks on Tverskaya Street in Moscow, but he had no recollection of what happened later. REN TV said that after the arrest, the Muscovite was sent for compulsory psychiatric treatment, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

