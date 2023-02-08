Demonstrators come together in Inca and Palma in moving demonstrations to mark World Cancer Awareness Day

By Betty Henderson • 08 February 2023 • 12:17

Demonstrators from the AECC formed a human chain in the shape of a cancer awareness ribbon on World Cancer Awareness Day in Palma. Photo credit: Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer Illes Balears (via Facebook)

TRAGICALLY, cancer is a disease which affects too many people across the world and in Mallorca, but the Spanish Association Against Cancer proved that they are here to help with a powerful demonstration to mark World Cancer Awareness Day on Saturday, February 4.

The Balearic Islands branch of the national AECC cancer association organised a human chain demonstration in Palma de Mallorca and Inca on Saturday to mark the occasion, calling for better investment in cancer research and treatment as well as remembering victims of the disease.

The poignant display saw demonstrators come together in the shape of the cancer awareness ribbon. It aimed to highlight the ‘human bond’ between us and call on all in society to come together against cancer.

The Balearic Islands AECC also shared the shocking statistic that by 2030, 21.6 million cancer cases will be diagnosed worldwide, 330,000 of which will be in Spain.

However, they shared their hopes for an improvement in diagnosis and treatment saying, “There is still time to act against this harrowing prediction, we want to reach a 70 per cent cancer survival rate by 2030”.