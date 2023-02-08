By Imran Khan • 08 February 2023 • 8:47

Russia escalates assault as towns of northeast and southern Ukraine come under fire Photo by Vectorkel Shutterstock.com

Moscow and Kyiv report intense fighting, as thousands of newly mobilised troops by Russia increase assault in the northeast and south Ukraine

Forces sent by Russia to Ukraine have intensified their winter assault as reports of offensives come from the northeast and south of the country.

Ukraine is expecting new offenses after its officials reported the highest death toll of Russian forces, claiming that over 1,030 soldiers send my Moscow had died in two days on Tuesday, February 7.

Although the claims made by Ukraine could not be verified, as per Reuters, Russia also claimed that its forces have killed a huge number of Ukrainian soldiers, adding that it had inflicted 6,500 casualties in January.

This comes at a time when an announcement was made by Ukraine national security chief Oleksiy Danilov, who said that parts of the country in northeastern Kharkiv and southern Zaporizhzhia regions are expected to be targeted by Russia.

“Attempts at an offensive in either the Kharkiv or Zaporizhzhia direction will of course be made,”, he said, adding “How successful they’ll be will depend on us”.

A statement made by the Ukrainian armed forces also said that over 30 towns and villages in the region of Kharkiv, along with 20 communities in Zaporizhzhia came under intense fire.

Previously top Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky had also warned that Russia is planning another offensive, after its recently mobilised troops before its one-year anniversary of the invasion on February 24.

Danilov also stated, “They need to have something to show before their people, and have a major desire to do something big, as they see it, by this date”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.