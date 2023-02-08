These are the speed cameras responsible for the most speeding tickets in 2022 in Mallorca

By Betty Henderson • 08 February 2023 • 12:54

Speed cameras in Mallorca caught a total of 4,627 drivers in Mallorca out in 2022. Photo credit: neme_jimenez / shutterstock.com

DATA released by Mallorca’s traffic services on Monday, February 6 has revealed the island’s most active speed control cameras, and one was responsible for a hefty 4,627 fines in 2022!

The data shows that the most active speed camera can be found at the 16 kilometre mark on the MA13 road which goes to Inca. Despite the high number of fines, the camera did in fact issue less fines than in 2021 when 5,158 fines were recorded. The island’s traffic authority also recorded a fall in fines issued overall in the last year.

Statistics showed that the camera issuing the second-highest number of speeding tickets in 2022 was one at the kilometre 50 mark on the MA2200 to Pollença which recorded 3,209 speeding offences last year.

The third most active speed camera on the island on the list was one located at the 5 kilometre mark on the MA4020 between Manacor and Porto Cristo which issued 2,135 fines. This was the only speed camera to record more fines in 2022 than in 2021 when 1,507 fines were issued.