English Premier League players will take the knee again over next two weekends

By Simon Smedley • 10 February 2023 • 9:15

Premier League footballers will take the knee this weekend. rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

English Premier League footballers will return to taking the knee before matches over the next two weekends.

All of the top flight matches between February 11 and 19 will see players again display unity against racism as part of the No Room for Racism campaign.

All of the club captains agreed in August to limit the anti-racism gesture to significant moments, rather than every game.

The Premier League has had the ‘taking the knee’ anti-racism gesture before kick-off for every game from June 2020 – following the shocking death of George Floyd in America – up until the 2022-23 season.

However, players now only do it ahead of significant moments selected by the Premier League club captains as part of the No Room for Racism campaign.

Aside from the opening round of games, players took the knee in October and during Boxing Day fixtures.

They are now set to continue the gesture ahead of the games in the next two rounds.

The Premier League captains released a joint statement, which read: “We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause.

“We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all.”

Meanwhile, former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi has said: “[Taking the knee] is more than a gesture.

“It says we must keep working to eradicate racism.”

