By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 23:38

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified object over northern Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered fighter jets to shoot down an unidentified object spotted flying over northern Canada.

Just one day after an unidentified high-altitude object was shot down by a US fighter jet over Alaska, a similar incident occurred this evening, Saturday, February 11, over northern Canada. After an object entered Canadian airspace, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered it to be shot down.

“I ordered the takedown of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object”, the PM tweeted.

He added: “I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping watch over North America”.

There has been no update regarding the suspected ownership of the downed craft. According to apnews.com, prior to the order being given to shoot the object down, the object had been reported flying over the country at high altitude by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Major Olivier Gallant, a NORAD spokesperson subsequently confirmed that fighter jets had been deployed.

