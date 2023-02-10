By Chris King • 10 February 2023 • 21:05

Unidentified 'high-altitude' object shot down over Alaska by Pentagon

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed that US President Joe Biden ordered an unidentified object to be shot down over Alaska.

It was confirmed this evening, Friday, February 10, that the Pentagon shot down an unidentified object that was spotted over Alaska. John Kirby, the US National Security Council spokesman said that the order was given by President Joe Biden to shoot down the ‘high-altitude’ device.

Speaking at today’s White House briefing, Kirby revealed: ‘So I can confirm that the Department of Defence was tracking a high-altitude object over Alaska airspace in the last 24 hours. The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight’.

‘Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to down the object and they did, and it came down inside our territorial waters’, he continued. He added that fighter jets took down the object within the last hour.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement which added that the ownership of the object was not known at this time. She explained that it was a lot smaller than the recent Chinese balloon that was shot down – which was said to have been about the size of two or three buses – about the size of a small car.

