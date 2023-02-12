Chechen leader Kadyrov insists his forces will eventually take Poland

By Chris King • 12 February 2023 • 18:35

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov the Chechen leader. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced his readiness to take Poland and to go ‘at least to America’ ​​on Putin’s orders.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, insisted today, Sunday, February 12, that Chechen units will eventually take Poland. They could even go to America if such an order is received from Russian President Vladimir Putin he added.



Kadyrov wrote on his official Telegram channel: “Another self-confident expert has appeared on the Ukrainian horizon, allegedly revealing Russia’s sinister plans to take over Moldova and predicting the collapse of the Federation into a dozen countries”.

“I will explain to such experts: you still have to learn about the plans of Russia. If there is an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, we are ready even to go to America, we will leave Moldova far behind. And any such order is not discussed, it is carried out. There are all the necessary forces, means and technics to realise it”.

“The cavalryman Mavlid Visaitov, decorated with the Legion of Honour, reached the Elbe. And today we are on iron horses, and for us, it will be a real celebration. And as for the break-up of Russia, these attempts by the West have been dragging on since the 90s. Russia’s borders only change when it wants them to”.

Kadyrov was referring to an earlier statement made by Alexei Danilov, the Secretary of the Russian National Security and Defence Council. The politician said that Russia could allegedly transfer Chechen units to Moldova to organise pro-Russian forces’ coming to power.

In another post, the Chechen leader suggested that his forces would take Odesa, Kharkiv and Kyiv, before eventually moving forward to take Poland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously revealed that he had given Moldovan President Maia Sandu a document presenting “a detailed Russian plan for destroying the political situation in Moldova”.

In response, Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation said he did not know anything about such a plan. He advised the journalist who reported it to turn to Zelenskyy himself for an answer, according to gazeta.ru.

