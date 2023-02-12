UPDATE: FAA closes airspace over Lake Michigan as NORCOM admits there IS an object Close
By Chris King • 12 February 2023 • 19:03

FAA closes airspace over Lake Michigan as NORCOM admits there IS an object

Citing ‘national defence’ reasons, the airspace above Lake Michigan has been closed by the FAA.

 

Sunday, February 12 at 7:10pm

The FAA has closed the airspace above parts of Lake Michigan, near Green Bay, this afternoon, Sunday, February 12. After originally saying there was no object, NORCOM has now admitted that there is an object hovering in US airspace.

There are reports online that fighter jets have been scrambled to the location and a USAF refuelling tanker is said to be circling.

“am in constant communication with NORCOM and they have just advised me that they have confidence there IS an object and it WAS NOT an anomaly. I am waiting now to receive visual confirmation. Our nation’s security is my priority”, tweeted Matt Rosendale, the Republican representative for Montana.

Sunday, February 12 at 3:55am

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) issued a statement to explain why fighter jets were deployed into the airspace above the city of Havre in Montana earlier this evening.

It claimed that the jets were sent to check a radar anomaly but did not identify anything once they reached the location and it was a ‘false alarm’.

However, a tweet from the Governor of Montana, Greg Gianforte, appeared to contradict this information. he wrote: “I received a briefing tonight at the White House about an object in Montana airspace. I will continue to receive regular updates. With questions about the Chinese spy balloon still unanswered, the Biden administration must be fully forthcoming with Montanans and all Americans”.

Sunday, February 12 at 3:00am

The FAA has reopened the airspace around the city of Havre in Montana but refrained from offering any further information. Billings-Logan International Airport and Havre City Airport have been reopened to incoming and outgoing Commercial Aircraft it added.

Matt Rosendale, the Republican representative for Montana, tweeted: “Airspace is reopened – I will remain in contact with defence officials and share more information as it becomes available. Montanans deserve answers”.

Steve Daines, the US senator from Montana tweeted: “I’m in direct contact with the Pentagon regarding the object in Montana’s airspace & will receive frequent updates. Montanans still have questions about the Chinese spy balloon that flew over our state last week. I’ll continue to demand answers on these invasions of US airspace”.

Sunday, February 12 at 2:21am

UPDATE: At the time of writing, Matt Rosendale, the Republican representative for Montana, tweeted @RepRosendale: “I am in direct contact with NORCOM and monitoring the latest issue over Havre and the northern border. Airspace is closed due to an object that could interfere with commercial air traffic — the DOD will resume efforts to observe and ground the object in the morning”.

Montana Senator Jon Tester tweeted shortly afterwards: “I am aware of the object in Montana air space and remain in close contact with senior DOD and Administration officials. I am closely monitoring the situation and am receiving regular updates. I will continue to demand answers for the American public”.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed the airspace around the city of Havre in Montana this evening, Saturday, February 11. It gave no reason other than to specify that an area of about 50 by 50 nautical miles was designated ‘national defence airspace’, according to bnonews.com.

Havre is located close to the Canadian border. Earlier today, an unidentified high-altitude object was shot down in the Yukon territory of northern Canada by a US jet.

An unverified online report just claimed that F-15 fighter jets had been scrambled from their base in Portland and were flying in a northerly trajectory. Refuelling tankers were said to have also been deployed out of Fairchild AFB.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

