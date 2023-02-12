By Imran Khan • 12 February 2023 • 14:04

Wagner chief claims Russian forces have captured village in Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock.com/DmytroLarin

Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on Sunday, February 12, that Russian forces have taken control of a village near Bakhmut in Ukraine

The Russian mercenary group Wagner has claimed that they have taken control of a village located a few kilometers from Bakhmut, a region that the forces have been trying to occupy for months.

According to the Moscow Times, the statement was made by the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin who said in a statement, “Today, Wagner’s assault units took the town of Krasna Hora”.

Meanwhile, the confirmation about Prigozhin’s claims has not been confirmed by the Ukrainian authorities.

The importance of Bakhmut has been debated by experts, as over the months, the city has turned into a ‘key political and symbolic prize’, with Russian forces attempting to capture it.

The fighting in Bakhmut had also started rivalries between the Wagner group and the Russian forces after an announcement was made by Prigozhin, but the claims were denied by Moscow.

This happened after Prigozhin claimed that his soldiers had taken control of Soledar, near Bakhmut, but the role of the Wagner group was not announced, as a statement by the Russian defense ministry said that only Russian forces has taken control of the region.

But today, Prigozhin again raised the topic during a statement and said, “After the capture of Soledar and the mass hype saying that there were other soldiers besides Wagner in Soledar, of course, the guys were very frustrated,”

He added, “Within a 50 kilometers radius, more or less, only Wagner fighters remain, and they will take Bakhmut”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.