Is Elon Musk really among the bidders for Manchester United

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 February 2023 • 15:37

Elon Musk - Image Kavi Designs / Shutterstock.com

South African-born Elon Musk, the second richest man in the world, is said to be watching the sale of Manchester United with a keen interest prompting some to speculate he is one of the potential bidders.

Sources spoken to by the Daily Mail on Monday, February 13, suggest that Musk could be among those who submit their bid in time for Friday´s deadline. There are known to be at least five serious bidders but that at least a dozen had signed a confidentiality agreement to allow them to have a closer look at the deal.

But Musk it turns out isn´t one of them. On the weekend he tweeted that he was in the running but later said it was all a joke.

Fans were somewhat gutted with high profile multi-billionaire seen by some as a good match, one with deep pockets that isn´t shy to take risks. Interestingly Musk has some 128 million followers on Twitter significantly more than Man U with 35 million.

Musk has said that he followed the club as a kid, with premier league games being shown on pay TV in South Africa. And this isn´t the first time he has joked about owning the club, glibly saying that he was doing so in August when the club were struggling to kick start their season.

Musk, ever keen to make more money and to obtain more notoriety, knows full well the value of sporting clubs and in particular Manchester United. He no doubt will understand the value that a worldwide brand such as Manchester United could have for Twitter whose fortunes have flagged since his acquisition.

But, and the question remains is Elon Musk a possible owner of Manchester United in the long run, perhaps not now as the bidders submit their proposals, but maybe in time.

