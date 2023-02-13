By Matthew Roscoe • 13 February 2023 • 11:40

WATCH: Russian BMPT-2 "Terminator" tank assists Russia's airborne troops in Ukraine's Kreminna. Image: Karasev Viktor/Shutterstock.com

VIDEO footage circulating on Monday, February 13 reportedly shows a Russian BMPT-2 “Terminator” tank assisting Russia’s airborne troops in Ukraine’s Kreminna.

The video shows the Russian BMPT-2 “Terminator” tank assisting Russia’s airborne troops as “they destroy an AFU stronghold” in Ukraine’s Kreminna.

Russian news outlet Izvestia originally shared the footage, which has since been making the rounds on social media, alongside the caption: “Airborne troops destroy an AFU stronghold during an air defence operation.

“The paratroopers’ reconnaissance team detected the target using a UAV.”

It added: “The capture and destruction were carried out with the support of an armoured group on BMD-2K-AU, BMPT “Terminator” and BMPT-D with ZU-23 anti-aircraft artillery gunnery.

“The combat vehicle crews approached the enemy and opened fire on them.”

Prominent war expert Rob Lee shared the footage on Twitter with the caption: “Russian MoD video showing a BMPT tank support combat vehicle reportedly operating alongside VDV BMD-2 and BTR-ZD vehicles.”

Russian MoD video showing a BMPT tank support combat vehicle reportedly operating alongside VDV BMD-2 and BTR-ZD vehicles. https://t.co/aYIb2nMhdLhttps://t.co/R5hduQc0jc pic.twitter.com/fHfsrpxK6L — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 13, 2023

People commented on the post.

“That’s definitely a Russian BMPT-2 Terminator,” one person wrote.

The footage appeared after another video making the rounds showed four Russian tanks, including two damaged T-80BV, and a damaged BMP-3.

Rob Lee noted that it looked like they had struck mines.

He added: “Not fully clear the status of the other two tanks, but they were likely damaged/abandoned as well.”

The four tanks and BMP-3. pic.twitter.com/kQrXTtFQeU — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 13, 2023

