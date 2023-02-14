By Imran Khan • 14 February 2023 • 15:08
Banksy confirms new artwork on Valentine´s day showing a bruised woman
Image: Screenshot @Banksy Instagram
British street artist Banksy confirmed the artwork was his after he made a post on Instagram.
The photo of the mural was posted by the artist on Valentine´s day and shows a bruised woman smiling after she has thrown a man into the freezer.
The artwork depicts a housewife in the 1950s wearing an apron and gloves, as she has swollen eyes and a missing tooth.
The legs of the man can be seen hanging out of the freezer after the woman has closed its lid.
The piece has been titled ‘Valentine´s Day Mascara’ by the artist, who is known for his work highlighting political, social, and cultural issues.
The mural has been painted on a wall in the English town of Margate.
