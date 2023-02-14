By Matthew Roscoe • 14 February 2023 • 10:30

Russian Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Roman Kostomarov reportedly has both hands amputated. Image: Paolo Bona/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Roman Kostomarov, who recently had both his feet amputated after contracting pneumonia, has now reportedly had both his hands amputated, as reported on Tuesday, February 14.

After losing both his feet earlier this month, Russian skater Roman Kostomarov has reportedly now had both of his hands amputated.

Russian news outlet StarHit reported the news that gangrene had spread to the ice skater’s hands and a source from the hospital told the media company that the 46-year-old underwent a second operation to remove both hands.

The 2006 figure skating Olympic champion was rushed to hospital and has been placed in an intensive care unit (ICU) on January 10.

He was brought to one of Moscow’s hospitals at 12.30 am and placed on a ventilator.

On February 7, following the amputation of his feet, there had been reports that he was struggling with his hands.

Russian state-owned media outlet TASS reported at the time: “Unfortunately, both feet had to be amputated. The operation went without incident, in general, the body is recovering.

“Now there is a struggle for his hands. Roman is conscious. His general condition is improving but he remains in intensive care under the close supervision of doctors,” a source told the Russian news agency.

However, despite claims from StarHit, several other Russian news outlets are reporting that Roman Kostomarov has had several fingers amputated on both hands but has not had his hands completely removed.

MASH and RIA are reporting that doctors stopped the infection in time and saved the athlete’s limbs.

The skater is said to be conscious and his condition continues to be maintained by supplying oxygen through a special tube in the larynx.

Doctors are said to be bandaging his wounds regularly and monitoring him carefully.

Roman Kostomarov performed in a pair with Tatiana Navka. He won a gold medal at the 2006 Olympics, twice won the world championships and three times won the European championships.

Kostomarov’s wife thanked people for their support: “Thank you to everyone who cares. Only with good thoughts, prayers, positive energy can we support Roman and help him, since from the point of view of medicine, everything possible and impossible is being done.”

The skater’s mother, Valentina Nikolaevna, said: “The fact that I have him, and the fact that he always supported me, always … I could only rely on him. Do you understand?

“Therefore, now, of course, I pray to God for his health, for the doctors who around him perform miracles simply. What they can, they do. Let him be healthy, then everything will be fine with us!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.