Olympic gold medal-winning Russian ice skater Roman Kostomarov has both feet amputated

“Unfortunately, both feet had to be amputated. The operation went without incident, in general, the body is recovering. Now there is a struggle for his hands. Roman is conscious. His general condition is improving but he remains in intensive care under the close supervision of doctors”, the source told the Russian news agency.

Kostomarov was admitted to an intensive care unit on January 10. A TASS source later revealed that the skater was in serious condition and was in a medically induced coma in a hospital in Moscow’s Kommunarka district.

The Olympic champion was said to be connected to an ECMO machine, but on January 24 this was no longer necessary because the skater became septic and had problems with blood circulation.

