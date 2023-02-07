UPDATE: Death toll passes 3,700 in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
Trending:

Olympic gold medal-winning Russian ice skater Roman Kostomarov has both feet amputated

By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 21:21

Image of Russian ice skating champion Roman Kostomarov. Credit: Wikipedia - By K. "bird" N. - http://homepage.mac.com/fsphotobox, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7137361

Roman Kostomarov, the Russian Olympic gold medal-winning ice skater had both his feet amputated after contracting pneumonia.

 

Roman Kostomarov, the Olympic gold medal-winning Russian ice skater has had both of his feet amputated. The athlete underwent this procedure after recently being hospitalised with pneumonia tass.ru reported today, Tuesday, February 7, citing a source.

“Unfortunately, both feet had to be amputated. The operation went without incident, in general, the body is recovering. Now there is a struggle for his hands. Roman is conscious. His general condition is improving but he remains in intensive care under the close supervision of doctors”, the source told the Russian news agency.

Kostomarov was admitted to an intensive care unit on January 10. A TASS source later revealed that the skater was in serious condition and was in a medically induced coma in a hospital in Moscow’s Kommunarka district.

The Olympic champion was said to be connected to an ECMO machine, but on January 24 this was no longer necessary because the skater became septic and had problems with blood circulation.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading