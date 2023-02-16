Warning to allergy sufferers about of the first appearance of pollen in Spain this year

By Chris King • 16 February 2023 • 21:41

Image of a woman suffering a pollen allergy. Credit: anna.danilkova/Shutterstock.com

Pollen is about to make its first appearance of the year the weather experts warned allergy sufferers.

The weather experts at Meteored warned allergy sufferers in Spain today, Thursday, February 16, to be aware that many trees begin their flowering processes in February. This can lead to the onset of symptoms such as itchy nose and eyes, runny nose, throat irritation, sneezing and tiredness.

Although allergies are more associated with springtime, winter weather conditions such as high environmental humidity, abundant rainfall and the interaction of pollens with pollutants in anticyclonic situations are propitious for trees such as alders and cupressaceae to flourish and release their contents they continued.

🟢Polen | ¿Con síntomas ya de alergia? No sería de extrañar porque los niveles de polen se están disparando mucho en estos días en varios puntos de España. ¡Echa un vistazo!https://t.co/2PLSAWU5EU pic.twitter.com/UnT94MHYAd — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) February 14, 2023

Over the next few days, the levels of alder pollen are expected to be present in large quantities in areas of Galicia, Extremadura and Castilla y Leon. These could also be recorded in inland areas and on the Cantabrian slope said Meteored.

They warned that looking ahead to the weekend, the concentrations of this type of pollen will be significant in the Upper Ebro, eastern Cantabrian, the province of Guadalajara, northeastern Catalonia, extreme western Castilla-La Mancha and in some sectors of the Community of Madrid and Aragon.

In addition, it will coincide with a significant eruption of Saharan dust that will affect the south and the Balearic Islands above all. This is related to the predicted calima conditions that will occur in the coming days in the south of the country, as well as in the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

#ElTiempoMañana Calima en el sur de Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla. Viento de Levante fuerte en áreas del Estrecho y Mar de Alborán. Anticiclón en toda la Península y Baleares y lluvias en Canarias. Temperaturas en ascenso. pic.twitter.com/aLPlqMwHGt — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) February 16, 2023

When flaring up in the cold winter weather, these first allergies of the year are often difficult to differentiate from the start of a possible cold or flu. To understand this better, people should understand that allergies last as long as the pollen is in suspension, while flu and colds usually last four to seven days Meteored pointed out.

Alder pollen has a great capacity to cause allergies, although it is usually attributed to a low or moderate allergic load. It is usually released at the end of January, with a maximum peak in March. Other similar pollens would be those of birch and hazelnut, so it could affect people who are allergic to these as well, as reported by 20minutos.es.

