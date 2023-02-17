Classical guitar recital to transport an audience in Alicante to Andalucía with beautiful classical guitar music

By Betty Henderson • 17 February 2023 • 13:58

Students at the guitar school often perform to sold-out audiences in Alicante. Photo credit: Master Guitarra Alicante (via Facebook)

CLASSICAL guitar is one of the most distinctive aspects of Spanish musical culture, and guests in Alicante can enjoy a unique guitar recital in Alicante later this spring. Two talented guitarists are set to perform a recital on Tuesday, March 14 from 7pm.

Aurora Orsini is an Italian masters student at the Universidad de Alicante, who is set to perform alongside her American classmate Cody Noriega in the evening performance at the Centro Cultural Las Cigarreras located on Calle San Carlos.

The music students are putting on the classical guitar concert entitled ‘A homage to the classic Alhambra guitar’, which will transport an audience to the narrow winding streets of Granada, showcasing the essence of Andalucían culture and Spanish music in the performance.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Wednesday, April 1 online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/entradas-alicante-guitarra-clasica-recital-de-guitarra-clasica-escena-d-aci-535778537027?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1

The performance is part of a city-wide initiative, the ‘Escena d’Ací’ to showcase the best performers in the arts and musical industry in the Alicante region.