Legends Festival in Crevillente to raise much-needed funds for three local charities in two day musical extravaganza

By Betty Henderson • 17 February 2023 • 13:09

Beatles tribute band, The Liverpool Band is just one of the incredible acts announced for a charity fundraising festival this March near Elche. Photo credit: THE LIVERPOOL BAND (via Facebook)

THE Legends Festival is preparing to rock the Alicante region for a weekend in March. What’s more, the music festival is in aid of a whole host of local charities.

The Legends Festival will land at Alannia Events’ venue near Elche on Saturday, March 25, showcasing musical talent from across the region. Guests will rock out to a packed programme of varied tribute acts including a Beatles tribute (The Liverpool Band), Cher, Queen, ABBA, Westlife, Status Quo and Elvis tributes and an Eagles tribute (Desperados) over the two days at the festival.

As well as providing electrifying musical entertainment, the festival will also offer a range of market stalls selling artisan goods, delicious food stalls, craft stalls, a barbecue and a car show.

The festival is set to raise funds for three deserving local charities; the Red Cross, Rock Against Cancer and Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre.

The festival will be held at Alannia Events’ five star venue off the AP-7 near to Crevillente. Tickets for the exciting event have gone on sale online on the organiser’s website, where accommodation packages are also available: https://promo.alanniaresorts.com/legends-charity-fiesta/?fbclid=IwAR0jLLSiG0S7-PSd7wzYQmyUkYiKCGOHl7FTxBaaLpDURHOOdzKcdPCQa8o